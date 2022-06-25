Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives $31.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVRI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Everi from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Everi by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,484,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,735,000 after buying an additional 61,076 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Everi by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,033,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,705,000 after buying an additional 163,229 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Everi by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,018,000 after buying an additional 220,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Everi by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,233,000 after buying an additional 89,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after purchasing an additional 742,468 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRI opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Everi has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.38 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 98.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

