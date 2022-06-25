Exeedme (XED) Trading 13.7% Higher Over Last Week

Exeedme (XED) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges. Exeedme has a market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $338,824.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Exeedme has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Exeedme

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

