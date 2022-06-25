Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $125.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $115.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.24.

XOM opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.97.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 98,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.5% during the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 28,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

