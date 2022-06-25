FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58, Fidelity Earnings reports. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.75-$13.15 EPS.

Shares of FDS traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $392.52. 581,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,940. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $326.21 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.82.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.94%.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total transaction of $740,337.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,398.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 17.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 139.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 19,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,336,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.67.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.