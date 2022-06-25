FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07, RTT News reports. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. FedEx updated its FY 2023 guidance to $22.50-$24.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $16.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.24. 8,395,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,475. The company has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $302.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Get FedEx alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.10.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.