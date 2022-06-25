Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.11-$5.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.39 billion-$5.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY 2026 guidance to $8.08-$8.98 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RACE. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ferrari from €160.00 ($168.42) to €140.00 ($147.37) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.90.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of RACE traded up $6.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.94. 367,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,279. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.57.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 40.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $1.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.