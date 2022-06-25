Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.11-$5.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.39 billion-$5.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY 2026 guidance to $8.08-$8.98 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RACE. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ferrari from €160.00 ($168.42) to €140.00 ($147.37) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.90.
Shares of RACE traded up $6.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.94. 367,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,279. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.57.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $1.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.
About Ferrari (Get Rating)
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
