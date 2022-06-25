Fifth Third Bancorp (FITBO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on June 30th

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th.
Shares of FITBO opened at $22.41 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63.
About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)
