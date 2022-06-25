First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Holdings Reduced by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,464 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares comprises approximately 2.2% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of First Financial Bankshares worth $9,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

FFIN stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.86. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $134.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.65 per share, with a total value of $101,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,160,400.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $773,925 in the last three months. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

