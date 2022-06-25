First Property Group plc (LON:FPO) Announces GBX 0.25 Dividend

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FPO remained flat at $GBX 31 ($0.38) on Friday. 83,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of £34.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.76. First Property Group has a twelve month low of GBX 28.44 ($0.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 37 ($0.45).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.41) target price on shares of First Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

