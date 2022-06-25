First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on June 30th

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

NASDAQ FPA opened at $26.26 on Friday. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.55% of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

