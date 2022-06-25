First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.98. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $119.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,023,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $940,000.

