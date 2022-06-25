First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

FVC stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.32.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 24,406 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.