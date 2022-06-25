First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

NASDAQ:FVC opened at $34.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 135,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,878 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 24,406 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000.

