First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.238 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

NASDAQ IFV opened at $17.95 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.