First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:FTGC)

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTGC opened at $27.47 on Friday. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTGC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the period.

