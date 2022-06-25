First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.512 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

NASDAQ:LEGR opened at $35.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1-year low of $33.89 and a 1-year high of $45.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 744.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 87,094 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

