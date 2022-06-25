First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.241 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.003.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98.

Get First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPXE. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 178.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 586.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.