First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $90.37 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1,227.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 29,510 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

