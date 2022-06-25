First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of RNLC opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $35.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.54% of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

