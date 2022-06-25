First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $20.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDSF. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 43,987 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 41,996 shares during the last quarter.

