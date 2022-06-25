First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

Shares of LDSF stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $20.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 41,996 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 43,987 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

