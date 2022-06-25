First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.34 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,555,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter.

