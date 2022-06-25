First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FMHI)

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $47.15 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $57.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000.

