First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:QQEW)

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

Shares of QQEW opened at $91.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.93. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12 month low of $83.80 and a 12 month high of $121.07.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $3,553,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.