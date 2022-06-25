First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

Shares of QQXT opened at $73.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.47. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $90.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 4.78% of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

