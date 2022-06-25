First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

Shares of QCLN stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $83.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average is $58.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 457.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 45,729 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

