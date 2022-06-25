First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.429 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

NASDAQ:GRID opened at $80.36 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $107.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 19.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $344,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 120.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

