First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

FTXG opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $29.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTXG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period.

