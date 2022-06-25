First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.293 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

TDIV stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12 month low of $48.98 and a 12 month high of $64.24.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 60,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $232,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.