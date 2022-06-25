First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.222 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $42.01 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.24.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 113.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 79.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.