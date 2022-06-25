First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.222 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.01. 853,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,125. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.24. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 212.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 79.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.