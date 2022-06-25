First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Plans $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $53.57 and a 12 month high of $75.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.85.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFEM. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.