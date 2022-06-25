First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.153 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 1 year low of $44.55 and a 1 year high of $48.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after buying an additional 680,339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after acquiring an additional 770,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $34,122,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after acquiring an additional 302,114 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $10,714,000.

