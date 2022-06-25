First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of RNSC stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $32.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) by 209.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.45% of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

