ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,496 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up approximately 0.3% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.75.

GPC opened at $136.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.68.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

