Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,442 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $93.60 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.98.

American Electric Power Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.