Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,778 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up 1.2% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,316,790,000 after purchasing an additional 764,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,466,024,000 after buying an additional 204,921 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,351,918,000 after acquiring an additional 182,947 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,103,394,000 after acquiring an additional 299,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,004,160,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI opened at $159.32 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $151.32 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.95.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

