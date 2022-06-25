Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 30,257 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

