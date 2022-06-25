Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

