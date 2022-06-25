Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.93 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 289,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,070 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for approximately 1.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $10,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,826,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 142,902 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,586,000 after purchasing an additional 875,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 383,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,775 shares of company stock worth $2,090,831 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

