Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.46 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 33,533 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VLO stock opened at $103.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.19. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

Valero Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.