Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,108,000 after buying an additional 1,189,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,865,000 after purchasing an additional 38,339 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,211,000 after purchasing an additional 192,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

NYSE OSK opened at $84.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $78.88 and a 52 week high of $126.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

