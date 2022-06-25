Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.40 Million Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BJ. City State Bank acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.16.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,319. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile (Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

