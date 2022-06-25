Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,306 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Southern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $3,043,550.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,826 shares of company stock worth $15,368,444 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $69.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

