Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,629 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Wolfe Research raised PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Argus downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

