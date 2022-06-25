Frontier Reaches Market Cap of $18.82 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000964 BTC on major exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $18.82 million and $13.18 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frontier has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,125.11 or 0.99995579 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,456,250 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

