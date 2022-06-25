Fundamenta Trading 4.5% Higher This Week (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $47,459.16 and approximately $1,506.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00130484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00071237 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014261 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,548,441 coins and its circulating supply is 1,278,324 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

