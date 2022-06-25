FYDcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,948.00 (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $532,735.77 and approximately $1,948.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 620,262,548 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

