Gala (GALA) Trading 31.5% Higher This Week

Gala (GALA) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last week, Gala has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $484.22 million and approximately $319.49 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

