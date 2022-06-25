Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GENC opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Gencor Industries has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $144.09 million, a P/E ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 35,103 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 192,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 31,951 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,348,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

